Kinshuk Mahajan to EXIT Colors’ Naagin 2

He came in as a breath of fresh air into Colors’ popular show, Naagin 2 (Balaji Telefilms). He donned lot many fascinating avatars in his quest to help Shivangi (Mouni Roy), and has always helped her fight evil.

Yes, we are talking about Kinshuk Mahajan and his adorable avatar of Rudra in the show!!

Alas!! Now the time has come to bid a teary adieu to the actor and character...

Why do we say so?

Well, news coming in is that Rudra will soon be killed in a high-dramatic sequence.

As per a credible source, “Rudra will create havoc in the coming episodes when he will be traced and identified to be a ‘naag’ by Rocky (Karnvir Bohra). To escape from Rocky he will create destruction of sorts by bringing in a cyclone.”

Later, In order to control Rudra and end his association with Shivangi, the deadly trio, Yamini, Sesha and Avantika (Sudha Chandran, Adaa Khan and Aashka Goradia) will decide to lay a trap for him.

And as always, Rudra will get trapped in their plan and he will be shown breathing his last. But before dying, he will yet again save Shivangi. In simple words, he will sacrifice his life for Shivangi.

With this, Kinshuk Mahajan’s very much-appreciated stint in Naagin 2 will come to an end.

We buzzed Kinshuk and even sent him text messages but he chose not to respond.

We also reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not receive any revert.

Watch this space for more updates.