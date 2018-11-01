News

Kinshuk Mahajan’s entry to bring in a new ‘LOVE TRIANGLE’ in Colors' Silsila! Read on to know more...

The media already reported that actor Kinshuk Mahajan entering Colors’ show Silsila.

Tellychakkar.com has got its hand on exclusive details on the character Kinshuk will play and how he will add more spice to the on-going triangular drama.

As per information received, Kinshuk will play the role of Ishaan and will be paired opposite Mauli. He will be projected as an intelligent business tycoon, a family man who will adore and will be loyal to his lady love.

As we all know, Drashti Dhami will soon quit the show and as per reports, her character will be shown dead. Now, a fresh story will kick-start forming a love story between Kunal, Mauli and Ishaan.

When asked Kinshuk about his excitement to shoot for Silsila, he commented, "I am very excited to shoot for Silsila. It is a positive environment and a unique concept because of which I opted to do the project. There is kind of a pressure on me to justify the concept as I am one of the prime characters driving the show now on."

Kinshuk will start shooting for the show from today.  

Are you excited about this new twist in Silsila?

