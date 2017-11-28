Kinshuk Vaidya out; Karan Jotwani in Aapke Aa Jaane Se

TellyChakkar was the first to report about Bodhi Tree Multimedia coming up with a new love story for Zee TV. Titled, Aapke Aa Jaane Se, the show narrates the story of a young guy and a single mother falling in love with each other.

Suhasi Dhami is said to essay the female lead who will play a single mother.

We also reported that heart-throb, Kinshuk Vaidya playing the male lead. However, in the latest turn of events, there

is a major development.

The latest information that we have heard is that the makers have replaced the male lead. For reasons unknown to us, Kinshuk is no more a part of the project.

As per our sources, Kinshuk was in talks for the show and it all looked perfect, but the makers have now found their

male lead.

As per whispers, TV actor, Karan Jotwani who was last seen in Suhani Si Ek Ladki (Star Plus) and is best known fot his stint in Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan (Channel V) has already done a mock shoot and fits the bill.

TellyChakkar also reported about Karan shooting for Rajan Shahi’s pilot. However the project hasn’t been commissioned yet by the channel as yet.

Replacements are quite often in the television industry. There have been instances when actors get out of a show even after they start shooting. In that context, this should not come as a huge shocker.

TellyChakkar has also gathered that the cast and crew will go on floors by 6 December.

We tried getting in touch with both, Kinshuk and Karan for a comment but we could not get through either of them.

TellyChakkar will keep the readers updated with further developmetns happening on the project.