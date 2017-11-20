The Shakalaka Boom Boom fame, Kinshuk Vaidya is all geared up to start his next TV project on Zee TV! Yes, the channel will soon roll out a new show which will strengthen their band.

With this lead, TellyChakkar investigated more to know about the daily soap and as per information received, the show will be launched under the banner of Bodhi Tree Multimedia Pvt. Ltd.

Tentatively titled Aapke Aa Jane Se, it is believed that the makers have brought Kinshuk on board for the project. This will be Vaidya’s second show after his comeback to television as an adult.

After exploring more on the plot, we learnt that the show will narrate the love story between a 25 year old boy and a 35 year old woman. While the male lead will be essayed by Kinshuk, the female lead hasn’t been finalized as yet. A credible source confirmed the development and also shared that the cast has already started the mock shoot sans the female lead. If speculations are to be believed the unit is already in Alibaug for the shoot.

We contacted Kinshuk to confirm the development but could not reach him. We also dropped a text to Suresh Motwani, the Director of Bodhi Tree Multimedia, for a comment but did not receive any revert.

Bodhi Tree is known for shows like Nisha Aur Uske Cousins on Star Plus and Yeh Hai Aashiqui on Bindass. Kinshuk on the other hand was last seen in Ek Rishta Saajhedari Ka on Sony TV.

The show will try to break norms of elder women falling in love with a younger men. A show like this has already been created in the past featuring Sangeeta Ghosh and Ruslaan Mumtaz in ‎Kehta Hai Dil Jee Le Zara on Sony TV. It will be interesting to see how the makers will make this show more appealing to the audience than the above mentioned show.

TellyChakkar will keep you updated about every development concerning the daily soap.