Kiran Karmarkar in Star Plus’ Dhai Kilo Ka Pack; Benazir roped in

Versatile actor Kiran Karmarkar will be yet another talented artist to get back to the TV screens this year!!

Kiran who had enthralled one and all in his last stint in Tamanna on Star Plus will now be back to the channel. He will be part of ‘Dhai Kilo Ka Pack’, Ekta Kapoor and Sandiip Sikcand’s co-production for Star Plus which has already packed a punch!!

The show as the title says, will be a unique love story of two overweight people. It will have a good blend of love, emotions, humour and drama.

Kiran, we hear will be playing a character that he has never played before!!

As per reliable sources, “Kiran will play the father of the male lead. He will be a strict and dominating personality.”

Also joining the show will be pretty face Benazir Shaikh as the second lead. Benazir who has done movies Mere Dad Ki Maruti, Agdam Bagdam Tigdam is presently playing Vivek Dahiya’s love interest in Ekta Kapoor’s popular show on Star, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

Our source says, “Benazir will play the second lead, who will be very contradictory in appearance to the main lead girl. Benazir’s character will be of a good, normal and pretty girl who would be envied by every man.”

We buzzed Kiran who confirmed the news saying, “Yes, it is true that I am doing the new Star Plus show. However, I am not entitled to talk anything more.”

We reached out to Benazir, but did not get through to her.

We also reached out to Producers Sandiip Sikcand and Ekta, but did not get response.

As per media reports, Nisha Aur Uske Cousins actor Meherzan Mazda will play the male lead on the show. Kishwer Merchantt will play an important cameo role.

Watch out for more updates on the show.