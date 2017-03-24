Kishwer in Colors’ hospital drama 'Savitri Devi College Aur Hospital'

Tellychakkar.com was the first to report about Producer Rashmi Sharma working on a hospital drama for Colors.

The drama series is slated to be a one hour daily, and will launch in April.

As of now, the first promo of the show has hit the TV screens and it has a stellar cast, no doubt with a good blend of experience and freshness.

Titled ‘Savitri Devi College Aur Hospital’, the show will be the comeback vehicle for versatile actors Mohan Kapur and Shilpa Shirodkar. While Shilpa was last seen in Rashmi Sharma’s Silsila Pyaar Ka, Mohan Kapur was seen in shows Sumit Sambhal Lega and Everest.

Marathi circuit’s popular face Swarda will play the lead protagonist, of the girl who will try to make her mother’s dreams come true.

Other actors part of the promo that is on air are Ishq Da Kalma Baani’s Neha Bagga, Sharan Kaur and Vikram Sakhalkar.

We now hear that versatile actress Kishwer Merchantt who was recently seen as the wicked Aparajita in Zee TV’s Brahmarakshas will play a vital role in the series.

As per a source, “Kishwer will also be an integral part of the main family wherein every individual will be seen fighting to achieve his or her own goal.”

We buzzed Kishwer and even sent her text messages, but she did not respond.

We buzzed the channel spokesperson, and Producer Rashmi Sharma, but did not get any revert from them till we filed the story.

Are you ready for this hospital drama on Colors?