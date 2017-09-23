Life in the TV industry is very uncertain and now we have another example to prove it!

The seasoned actress Kishwer Merchantt, who is part of the television industry for many years now, has locked horns with the well-known production house Rashami Sharma Telefilms.

Today, there were reports in the media about Kishwer getting replaced by another actress Kajal Pisal in Colors’ hospital drama Savitri Devi College and Hospital.

The reason of sudden replacement was mentioned that Kishwer was not keen with her character development and she had some travel plans as well which apparently were getting hindered due to her shoots.

However, an indignant Kishwer thundered on her social media accounts, stating:

To know more about the development, TellyChakkar got into an exclusive conversation with Kishwer who vented her frustration and shared, “Rashami Sharma Telefilms is the worst production house one can work with. In my entire career I have never faced such a bad experience. In spite of being part of the show the makers used to hardly shoot five days in a month with me. However, when I had signed the project they promised me to shoot for 25 days in a month which never happened. I am not sad with the replacement news but I am angry because they have been telling others that my leg fracture was the reason behind my replacement. This is very untrue as with my fractured leg I have been going all the way to Naigaon to shoot along with my mother. I used to hire a driver on a daily basis so that I could shoot with them. But it seems all these efforts went down the drain.”

She continued, “The production people have no emotions towards actors and are very rude. When the artist is available to shoot they used to while away a lot of time and eventually ask us to stay back even after spending 12 hours on the sets. I am very disappointed that such a thing happened to me and I will never work with them again.”

When asked Kishwer if she got in touch with producer Rashami on the entire issue, she replied, “Yes, I dropped a text to Pawan (Rashami’s husband) but I am yet to get a revert.”

We hope that things mitigate between both the parties amicably.