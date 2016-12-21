Kishwer Merchantt enjoying married life

Actress Kishwer Merchantt is enjoying her married life with partner and actor Suyyash Rai, and says she feels on top of the world.



She got married to Suyyash on December 16. Kishwer is in love with all the jewels that she bought for her wedding.



"I personally handpicked the jewellery for my wedding functions ... I selected a traditional jadau set for mehendi and diamond jewellery for the reception. I am feeling great, like I'm on the top of the world," Kishwer said in a statement.



The actress, who picked jewellery from Narayan Jewellers by Ketan and Jatin Chokshi, Vadodara, added: "The ring, the neck piece and everything is just amazing."

