Kitchen queen Kenisha Bhardwaj shares Pav Bhaji recipe

Pretty beauty Kenisha Bhardwaj, who is winning hearts with her performance in &TV’s Queens Hain Hum, is referred as the kitchen queen in the show.

The girl revealed that she is not only an on-screen kitchen queen but is one off-screen too. Hence, the actress turned chef for Tellychakkar.com and her fans.

When we buzzed Kenisha, she quipped, “I love Pav Bhaji and people have complimented my dish as one of the best Pav Bhaji. So I will share the recipe with all my fans.”

Ingredients

Two onions, four tomatoes, four potatoes, brinjal – 200gm, beans – 200gm, capsicum -200gm, peas – 250gm, pumpkin – 300gm, garlic – 8-10 cloves, ginger – 1 inch piece, butter – 3 tablespoon, oil – 3 tablespoon, coriander leaves, salt, 2 lemons, Pav Bhaji masala ½ tablespoons, green chillies

Method for the bhaji

Take all the vegetables - potatoes, brinjal, beans, capsicum, peas and pumpkin, cut them into small pieces and boil them. Later grind the veggies. Prepare ginger-garlic paste. Also grind onions and tomatoes with chillies.

Heat oil along with butter in a large pan and add the prepared chilli-garlic paste. Later add onion and sauté for 2 minutes.

Add the tomatoes and simmer till the oil separates. Add the boiled vegetables and potatoes and mash thoroughly using a potato masher.

Add the turmeric powder, chilli powder, pav bhaji masala, salt and cook for 2 to 3 minutes. Serve the hot bhaji, topped with onion and coriander. Serve with the fried pavs and lemon wedges.

The dish is ready to eat!!

Woooaah!!!