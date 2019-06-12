Kitu Gidwani to play a street hooker in this web series

MUMBAI: Kitu Gidwani is known for her work in films and television shows. She became a popular name by featuring in soaps like Air Hostess, Swabhimaan and Junoon. She also acted in films like Earth, Fashion and Student of the Year. After working in films and soaps, she is geared up for digital world. She will soon feature in a web series called Dunno Y Na Jaane Kyu: Love is Love.

The ace actress will be donning a never seen before avatar for her character in the upcoming web series. Reportedly, she will be playing the role of a street hooker.

Also known for Sony TV’s popular show Yeh Un Dino Ki Baat Hai, Kitu told India Forums, “I have never played a character like that and every actor likes to be challenged. Since this was an unusual role, I grabbed it. It was challenging, but once you lose your inhibitions, it’s easy to play.”

Dunno Y Na Jaane Kyu is the third installment to the film of the same name. The last two parts of the film showed the love-story of a gay couple and focused on sensitive issues like gay rights.