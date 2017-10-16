Tellychakkar.com has some big news for the fans of TV’s heartthrob, Shantanu Maheshwari. The young lad who just won the TV reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi (Colors) will soon be back on the idiot box.

&TV is planning to bring a new episodic based TV series. Made under the banner of RedDot productions, the series is set to be similar to Yeh Hai Aashiqui (Bindaas). The romantic drama will bring in different love stories every week with different actors.

A credible source confirmed the news that the Dil Dosti Dance fame will be making his debut as a host with the weekly. The program is still untitled and the makers are in the process of casting actors for their episodes.

A little birdy shared, “The channel themselves wanted Shantanu as the host and they have just finalized him.” The GEC wanted to cash in Shantanu’s sudden rise in popularity and they found him apt to step into the shoes of the host. “

Maheshwari will be soon heading to Delhi for shooting the promo and the pilot of the untitled venture. This will be the first time when Shantanu will don the hat of a host on the tube. Prior to this, Shantanu has been part of many TV shows and was recently in news that he might do Pehredaar Piya Ki season 2.

For the uninitiated, &TV is desperately trying to retain its spot on the TRP charts and with the new shows on the block, the GEC is trying to hoard more viewership.

We tried buzzing Shantanu but he remained unavailable. Tellychakkar.com will keep you updated about the latest developments on the show.