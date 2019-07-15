News

Know the first celebrity contestant LOCKED for Bigg Boss 13

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
15 Jul 2019 03:59 PM

MUMBAI: It is confirmed actor Chunky Pandey, who is a celebrated name in the Bollywood industry and is known for playing comic centric roles, is participating in the upcoming season on Bigg Boss.

Our sources inform that Chunky happens to be the first celebrity contestant who has been finalized to enter Bigg Boss house.

The buzz of 13th season of Bigg Boss and its contestants has already begun. This time the show will not feature commoners. Only celebrity contestants are participating in the show.

Also, unlike every season, this time the house of Bigg Boss is build in Film City, Goregoan and not in Lonavala.

The controversial reality show will be continued to be hosted by Dabangg star Salman Khan.

Here is the list of other celebrities who are in talks to participate in the show

(Read here: THESE 23 celebrities to participate in Bigg Boss 13

(Also read here: Neelam Kothari approached for Bigg Boss 13?)

Tags > Bigg Boss 13, Dabangg, Salman Khan, Chunky Pandey, Bollywood, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Launch of Sony TV's Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein

Launch of Sony TV's Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Emma Watson
Emma Watson
Charlie Chaplin
Charlie Chaplin
Shamita Shetty
Shamita Shetty
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Shritama Mukherjee
Shritama Mukherjee
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra
Sara Khan
Sara Khan
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Divyanka Tripathi
Divyanka Tripathi

past seven days