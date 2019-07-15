Know the first celebrity contestant LOCKED for Bigg Boss 13

MUMBAI: It is confirmed actor Chunky Pandey, who is a celebrated name in the Bollywood industry and is known for playing comic centric roles, is participating in the upcoming season on Bigg Boss.

Our sources inform that Chunky happens to be the first celebrity contestant who has been finalized to enter Bigg Boss house.

The buzz of 13th season of Bigg Boss and its contestants has already begun. This time the show will not feature commoners. Only celebrity contestants are participating in the show.

Also, unlike every season, this time the house of Bigg Boss is build in Film City, Goregoan and not in Lonavala.

The controversial reality show will be continued to be hosted by Dabangg star Salman Khan.

Here is the list of other celebrities who are in talks to participate in the show

(Read here: THESE 23 celebrities to participate in Bigg Boss 13)