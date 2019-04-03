News

Koushani Mukherjee’s COOL summer look

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
03 Apr 2019 08:17 PM

KOLKATA: Koushani Mukherjee is a fashionista. The Bengali film actress knows how to dress with ease, and she turns heads with her stylish looks.

No doubt her fans on social media love to keep a tab on her fashion, and the actress never upsets them. Yesterday, she posted a cool picture of herself flaunting short attire in the combination of black and red colour. Her look will certainly give you some style tips for summer. She wrote a witty caption to accompany her picture.

“Yes I am Weird Weird Is Good Normal Is Overrated,” read her caption. Take a look at her post here:

On the work front, the actress made her debut in Tollywood with Raj Chakraborty’s Parbona Ami Chartey Tokey, and later acted in films like Kelor Kirti, Tomake Chai, Hoichoi Unlimited, and Girlfriend.

Koushani’s upcoming film is Jaanbaaz, and according to media reports, she has been roped in for Sujit Mandal's Isstupid

Did you like her summer look? Hit the comment section below.

