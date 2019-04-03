Koushani Mukherjee’s COOL summer look

KOLKATA: Koushani Mukherjee is a fashionista. The Bengali film actress knows how to dress with ease, and she turns heads with her stylish looks.

No doubt her fans on social media love to keep a tab on her fashion, and the actress never upsets them. Yesterday, she posted a cool picture of herself flaunting short attire in the combination of black and red colour. Her look will certainly give you some style tips for summer. She wrote a witty caption to accompany her picture.

“Yes I am Weird Weird Is Good Normal Is Overrated,” read her caption. Take a look at her post here:

Yes I am Weird

Weird Is Good

Normal Is Overrated

pic.twitter.com/Hqoy6E2Z1s — Koushani Mukherjee (@KoushaniMukher1) April 2, 2019

On the work front, the actress made her debut in Tollywood with Raj Chakraborty’s Parbona Ami Chartey Tokey, and later acted in films like Kelor Kirti, Tomake Chai, Hoichoi Unlimited, and Girlfriend.

Koushani’s upcoming film is Jaanbaaz, and according to media reports, she has been roped in for Sujit Mandal's Isstupid.

