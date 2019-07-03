News

Koushani Mukherjee SIZZLES in orange!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
03 Jul 2019 03:06 PM

MUMBAI: Tollywood actress Koushani Mukherjee certainly knows how to rock bright colours. The Bengali beauty is an active social media user. Yesterday, she took to her Twitter handle and shared photos of herself in an orange outfit, looking bright and vivacious.        

Koushani, who began her film career in 2015 with Raj Chakraborty's Parbona Ami Chartey Tokey, wrote a nice caption with her picture to inspire her fans and followers.  

She wrote, 'Good Better Best

Never Let It Rest

Till Good Becomes Better &

Better Becomes Best.'

Take a look at her post right here.

Earlier, the actress had shared some pictures of herself in a red outfit, and as usual, she looked gorgeous. She donned a one-shouldered dress and wore blue shades. She said that when in doubt, wear red. Koushani, who also acted in Raja Chanda’s Kelor Kirti and Biswarup Biswas’s Baccha Shoshur, certainly sets style goals for her fans.

Check out her pictures.

Did you like Koushani’s looks? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Tags > Koushani Mukherjee, Twitter, Raja Chanda, Kelor Kirti, Biswarup Biswas, Baccha Shoshur,

