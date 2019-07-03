Koushani Mukherjee SIZZLES in orange!

MUMBAI: Tollywood actress Koushani Mukherjee certainly knows how to rock bright colours. The Bengali beauty is an active social media user. Yesterday, she took to her Twitter handle and shared photos of herself in an orange outfit, looking bright and vivacious.

Koushani, who began her film career in 2015 with Raj Chakraborty's Parbona Ami Chartey Tokey, wrote a nice caption with her picture to inspire her fans and followers.

She wrote, 'Good Better Best

Never Let It Rest

Till Good Becomes Better &

Better Becomes Best.'

Take a look at her post right here.

Hair @majhisarmistha

Styling @baldankita pic.twitter.com/hm5TMnTZ3N — Koushani Mukherjee (@KoushaniMukher1) July 2, 2019

Earlier, the actress had shared some pictures of herself in a red outfit, and as usual, she looked gorgeous. She donned a one-shouldered dress and wore blue shades. She said that when in doubt, wear red. Koushani, who also acted in Raja Chanda’s Kelor Kirti and Biswarup Biswas’s Baccha Shoshur, certainly sets style goals for her fans.

Check out her pictures.

When in doubt wear Red pic.twitter.com/Lue0CkFRs2 — Koushani Mukherjee (@KoushaniMukher1) June 23, 2019

Did you like Koushani’s looks? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.