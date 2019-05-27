Krishn to lift Govardhan Parvat on his little finger in RadhaKrishn's maha episode!

MUMBAI: Siddharth Kumar Tewary's larger-than-life mythological love story RadhaKrishn has not only stunned the audiences with its amazing visual appeal but also Radha and Krishn's current secret romance and love story, which has been another high point apart from the recent high-voltage drama that the show has witnessed.

The show recently saw the entry of the rain god Lord Indra, called in by Kans to create more obstacles for Krishn, which enabled him to take a stand for his people once again.

A source shares, 'Ahead in RadhaKrishn, Mahapandit Ugrapat has decided to do the Pashubali (animal sacrifice) to please Lord Indra.

Krishn steps in and advices the people to not take forward that step as God doesn't want nature to be sacrificed in any way and that they should instead pray to the Govardhan Parvat for food and shelter.

The community agrees, which makes Lord Indra furious, and he sends out the Samvartak (destruction cloud) to create havoc.

Thus, Krishn finally lifts the Govardhan Parvat on his little finger, making it a divine moment for all.'