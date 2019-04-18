Krishna Chali London: Krishna's wardrobe malfunction, Veer turns saviour

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular daily soap, Krishna Chali London, is up for high voltage drama.



Krishna and Veer are getting closer, while Shivani is against it, and thus, she chalks out a plan.



Shivani plans wardrobe malfunction for Krishna, and Veer gets shocked on seeing this.



Veer is shocked as Krishna suffers wardrobe malfunction.



Veer turns Krishna's saviour and gets closer to her and dances closely to save her from getting embarrassed and flops Shivani's plan.



Are you excited to watch the upcoming episodes? Hit the comment section below.