Krishna Chali London: Krishna's wardrobe malfunction, Veer turns saviour

18 Apr 2019 07:46 PM
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular daily soap, Krishna Chali London, is up for high voltage drama. 

Krishna and Veer are getting closer, while Shivani is against it, and thus, she chalks out a plan. 

Shivani plans wardrobe malfunction for Krishna, and Veer gets shocked on seeing this. 

Veer is shocked as Krishna suffers wardrobe malfunction. 

Veer turns Krishna's saviour and gets closer to her and dances closely to save her from getting embarrassed and flops Shivani's plan.

past seven days