News

Krishna Chali London: Shivani's ugly trap for Krishna; Veer turns saviour

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
27 Mar 2019 08:07 PM
MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Star Plus’ popular daily soap Krishna Chali London is up for high voltage drama.

Shivani is back in Veer's life and wants him, while Veer seems to be more into Krishna now. 

Shivani is not able to digest this fact and is all set to take revenge. She will thus plan to defame Krishna. She plans a wardrobe malfunction for Krishna. Her act shocks Veer and he knows that it's all Shivani's plan. 

What more drama is to unfold? Stay tuned for exciting updates.
Tags > Krishna Chali London, Star Plus, Krishna, Shivani, High voltage drama, upcoming episode, Krishna Chali London storyline, Krishna Chali London Written Update, TellyChakkar, Spoiler Alert,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Rohitashv Gour's birthday celebrations on...

more slideshows Click Here
best-show-top
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Rakul Preet
Rakul Preet
Shivin Narang
Shivin Narang
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Sambhavna Seth
Sambhavna Seth
Sangram Singh
Sangram Singh
Anushka Sharma
Anushka Sharma
Anuj Saxena
Anuj Saxena
Vidya Balan
Vidya Balan
Sambhavna Seth
Sambhavna Seth
Remo D'Souza
Remo D'Souza

poll

Who carries the drape better?

Jennifer Winget/ Hina Khan
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which is your favourite Jodi of television?

Which is your favourite Jodi of television?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days