Krishna to learn about Thakur’s prostitution racket in Zee TV’s Kaala Teeka

Zee TV’s Kaala Teeka (DJ's Creative Unit) will witness a major high-point.

The current track is revolving around Naina (Sukirti Kandpal), Krishna (Karan Sharma) and Pavitra (Simran Pareenja).

In the upcoming episode, Krishna will learn about his father Thakur’s (Parag Tyagi) ugly truth.

As per the plot, Krishna will spot her dad romancing a girl. When he will try to share this truth with his mother she will slap him and ask him to stay quiet. She would later go on to say that she knows about Thakur’s truth but doesn’t have the courage to fight back.

Hence, Krishna will now decide to reveal Thakur’s reality in front of the villagers that he drugs girls and forces them into prostitution. He will also help Naina to seek proof against his dad.

