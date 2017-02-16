Krishna’s life to be in danger in Suhani Si Ek Ladki

The game of life and death will be played in Star Plus’ Suhani Si Ek Ladki adding much drama to the tale.

The Panorama Productions’ serial has been serving viewers some piping hot drama, and things will just turn more intense.

As already reported by Tellychakkar.com, Dadi (Shashi Sharma), who has lost her memory, will try to kill Suhani (Rajshri Rani), as she would feel that she is having an illicit relationship with Yuvraj (Sahil Mehta).

Baby (Poulomi Das), who too wants to kill Suhani, will decide to play tyrant and spike a piece of cake with poison to be fed to her. She will plan to kill her and put the blame on Dadi.

With the family celebrating Dadi’s birthday, everyone will be seen in a celebratory mood. After a long time the entire family will be together oblivious of the looming danger.

Shares a source, “Baby will go to feed the poison injected cake to Suhani but will be stopped by Yuvaan (Mridul Kabir). This is when Krishna (Shrishti Jain) will enter and they will indulge in a conversation with Suhani. Trying to woo her, Yuvaan will feed the cake to Krishna in order to make her smile.”

OMG! So will Krishna bear the brunt and lose her life?

For that you will need to watch the show.

We could not get a comment from the actors as they were busy in a shoot.