Krishna's strong belief in Veer in Krishna Chali London, Major setback for Harman in Shakti, and other Spoiler Updates

MUMBAI: Here are a few spoiler updates from your favourite television shows.

Krishna Chali London: Krishna's strong belief in Veer

In the upcoming episode, Veer is trying his level best to expose Radhey's real identity of being a wanted thief named Mohan. But eventually, he fails in his plans. Mohan puts Veer in tight spot. Meanwhile, he also accuses Veer of intentionally killing him in London. The situations gets complicated when Radhey aka Mohan asks Krishna to either choose him or Veer.Veer and Krishna will reconcile in the upcoming track, as Krishna believes in Veer rather than Radhey aka Mohan.

Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji: Happy trapped

In the upcoming episode, Happy's life will be in danger. Rocky tried his best to keep Happy away from the evil RV. Unfortunately, Happy turned Rocky down and refused to hear anything against RV.

Gathbandhan: Nitin Goswami making his villainous entry in Raghu and Dhanak’s love story

In the upcoming episode, Nitin Goswami creates problems for Raghu and Dhanak. Raghu and Dhanak’s relationship is already facing complications after Dhanak put Raghu in jail.Where Savitri Mai is not leaving any chance to instigate Raghu against Dhanak, a new villain makes his entry in the form of Dhanak’s senior in the police department.

Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki: Major setback for Harman

In the upcoming episode, Preeto faces a traumatic time. She lashes out at Soumya for ruining her happy married life. Unfortunately, Harman, who is involved with Soumya in bringing Preeto’s ex-husband, stands against Soumya after the huge drama. Harman badmouths Soumya. Harman asks Soumya to stay away from his mother. Their fight will take an ugly turn when Harman calls Soumya a kinnar.

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega: Guddan to bring big change in her bahus

In the upcoming episode, Guddan wants to make her bahus realize the difference between a strict saas and a friendly one. She becomes a strict saas and inflicts torture on her Laxmi, Durga, and Saraswati. As soon as Shanti Bua leaves the Jindal house, Guddan returns to her friendly saas avatar.