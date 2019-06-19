News

Krystle D'Souza does this very often!

MUMBAI: The gorgeous beauty, Krystle D'Souza, has made us fall in love with her acting skills and charming smile. She made her acting debut with Balaji Telefilms’ show Kahe Naa Kahe as Kinjal. She became a household name for her stint in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai as Jeevika Vadhera opposite Karan Tacker.

The actress won many hearts for her acting in other shows as well including Kasturi, Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil, and Belan Wali Bahu. Apart from her work, travel keeps her busy. She is quite the wanderlust as she loves exploring new places.

Although the actress is caught up with her busy schedule, she manages to share a slice of her life with her army of fans on social media. Newly, she shared a picture on Instagram where she is seen all set to travel. She captioned the picture as, "Work hard and party harder."

