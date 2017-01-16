Hot Downloads

Kuch Rang post leap update: Exclusive details of 1st episode

16 Jan 2017
16 Jan 2017 04:57 PM

Sony Entertainment Television’s Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi (Beyond Dreams) is heading towards a new phase.

Audience already know that the show is taking seven years leap which will completely change Dev (Shaheer Sheikh) and Sonakshi’s (Erica Fernandes) lives.

As per a reliable source, Sonakshi will shift to Kolkata and will work hard to turn into a successful business woman. Sonakshi will deliver a girl, Suhani Bose (Aaliya Shah). However, simple, positive and happy-go-lucky Sonakshi will transform into a strict and strong woman.

The first episode will start with Bose family enjoying their new luxurious life post turning super rich. However, Sonkashi will decide to go back to Delhi to get her house back which they had to sell to replay loan amount.

She will take Suhani aka Soha along with her. However, Bijoy (Jagat Rawat) will stop Sonakshi from facing her past again. But the new and adamant Sonakshi will refuse to budge.

What will happen when Dev-Sonakshi come face to face?

Stay hooked for more updates on the show.

Unfortunately, Erica remained unavailable for comment.

