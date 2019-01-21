News

Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi to air again




MUMBAI: Sony TV’s Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi was one of the most loved shows on television. The show had two seasons, and the audiences loved the chemistry between the main leads Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes who essayed the role of Dev and Sonakshi respectively.

When the show went off air, fans were very disappointed and had taken to social media to request the channel not to do so.

The serial has now gone international and will be airing in Indonesia on &TV at 12.45 WIB. Shaheer shared a very desirable photo and shared the good news with his fans and well-wishers.

We are sure that the show will be a huge success even in Indonesia, as Shaheer and Erica have a massive fan following there.
