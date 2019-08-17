Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi’s Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes celebrate Supriya Pilgaonkar's birthday

MUMBAI: Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi gained a lot of popularity and the loyal audience loved the show when it aired. The cast of the show bonded well. Even though the show is over, their bonding is still strong. The team indeed has been one of the most closely-knit families.

The members of the narrative keep in touch and never miss out on a chance to meet each other. And, one such occasion happens to be today as veteran actress Supriya Pilgaonkar is celebrating her birthday. Not missing out on this opportunity, former co-stars Shaheer Sheikh, Erica Fernandes and Cheshta Bhagat headed to her apartment to ring in her birthday. Shaheer, Erica, and others took to social media and shared pictures. Shaheer wrote, "When u meet her on her birthday and she is wearing what u gifted her on her last birthday.. love you Maa. Wish you all the happiness in the world," while Erica shared a number of pictures from all the fun they had together. Right from feeding cake to putting it all over each others' faces, they had enjoyed some lovely moments.

Check out thei13r pictures right here: