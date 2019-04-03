Kuhu’s ACCUSATION against Mishti to leave her heartbroken in Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ new show Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke (Director's Kut) opened to great TRPs, and audiences are already loving the show.



In the previous episodes, Kunal’s family has selected Mishti for him and not Kuhu, which has Kuhu feeling deeply hurt.



In the upcoming episodes, Kuhu has a spat with Mishti wherein she blames her for everything that goes wrong in her life, leaving Mishti in tears.



Mishti then has a heart-to-heart conversation with Badi Maa wherein she cries her heart out.



Varsha plans a special spa treatment for Kuhu so that she can divert her mind from the rejection and humiliation, but in a turn of events, Kuhu gets more hurt.



