Kuki turns reason of Bajaj and Prerna's big fight in Kasautii Zindagii Kay

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular soap Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 is bringing forward major twists and turns in the storyline.

Maasi and Tanvi are planning to separate Bajaj and Prerna.

Meanwhile, they get a clue of Veena's hatred towards Bajaj and her annoyance with Bajaj and Prerna's marital relationship.

Thus, the evil women plan to use Veena Sharma to bring crack in Prerna and Mr. Bajaj's marital relationship.

Misunderstandings will now start shaping up between Prerna and Mr. Bajaj when Mr. Bajaj will try to financially help Veena by hiring Mr. Vyas’ event company, where Veena works.

However, things will get more complicated when the chandelier will fall on Bajaj.

Maasi and Tanvi will instigate Bajaj by telling Veena only decorated chandelier and as if she wanted to hurt Kuki.

Where Kuki is very close to Bajaj, Bajaj will not tolerate this accident and will blame Veena in anger.

Prerna will take stand for her mother and this is how Bajaj and Prerna's fight will start.