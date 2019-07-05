Kulfi and Amyra to have a huge fight in Kulfi Kumar Bajewala

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala is high on drama. Amyra has learned that Tevar, and not Sikandar, is her real father and is jealous to see Sikandar and Kullfi bonding.

Amyra is still not ready to accept Kullfi as her sister. Now, new trouble will enter their lives. Mia has returned to create havoc.

Mia cracks a deal with Sikandar. She wants to make Kullfi a superstar.

But Sikandar wants to launch Kullfi and Amyra together as he wants them to sort out their differences.

However, Amyra is determined to not let Kullfi gain stardom.

It will be interesting to see whether Mia launches them both.

Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala is gaining immense popularity among the audiences. It is one of the most loved shows on television today. The chemistry between Kullfi, played by Aakriti Sharma, and Sikandar, enacted by Mohit Malik, has been adored, and people cannot have enough of them. It is not only on-screen that we see them bonding so well but off-screen too.