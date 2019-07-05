News

Kulfi and Amyra to have a huge fight in Kulfi Kumar Bajewala

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
05 Jul 2019 01:10 PM

MUMBAIThe ongoing track of Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala is high on drama. Amyra has learned that Tevar, and not Sikandar, is her real father and is jealous to see Sikandar and Kullfi bonding.

Amyra is still not ready to accept Kullfi as her sister. Now, new trouble will enter their lives. Mia has returned to create havoc.

Mia cracks a deal with Sikandar. She wants to make Kullfi a superstar.

But Sikandar wants to launch Kullfi and Amyra together as he wants them to sort out their differences.

However, Amyra is determined to not let Kullfi gain stardom.

It will be interesting to see whether Mia launches them both. 

Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala is gaining immense popularity among the audiences. It is one of the most loved shows on television today. The chemistry between Kullfi, played by Aakriti Sharma, and Sikandar, enacted by Mohit Malik, has been adored, and people cannot have enough of them. It is not only on-screen that we see them bonding so well but off-screen too.

Tags > Kulfi Kumar Bajewala, Kulfi in Kulfi Kumar Bajewala, Amyra in Kulfi Kumar Bajewala, Sikandar in Kulfi Kumar Bajewala, Kulfi Kumar Bajewala Update, Kulfi Kumar Bajewala written update, Kulfi Kumar Bajewala Storyline, Kulfi Kumar Bajewala Full Episode, Kulfi Kumar Bajewala Spoiler Alert, Kulfi Kumar Bajewala Track, Star Plus, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Sameera Reddy flaunts baby bump in underwater...

Sameera Reddy flaunts baby bump in underwater photoshoot
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Shaleen Malhotra
Shaleen Malhotra
Pratibha Tiwari
Pratibha Tiwari
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Amit Sadh
Amit Sadh
Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus
Rajev Paul
Yashashri Masurkar
Bhavna Khatri
Bhavna Khatri
Sylvester Stallone
Sylvester Stallone
Shalini Sahuta
Shalini Sahuta
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma

past seven days