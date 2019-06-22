Kulfi Kumar Bajewala: Bhola regains his memories

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Nandini questioning Pakhi if Kulfi was her friend. Pakhi got angry and denied it. Kulfi and Bhola joined their singing lessons. Vikram talked to himself that he had a strong feeling that Bhola was in fact Sikander. He came to the class and started conversing with Bhola in the hope of finding some clue. The kids questioned Bhola and attempted to insult him. Everybody mocked at Bhola when he started singing. Vikram called Bhola a huge failure.

Kulfi got angry and stopped Vikrant from talking ill about Bhola. She restrained herself from speaking Bhola’s real identity. Bhola walked out of his class and cried alone in a corner. Kulfi came to console him. He said he wanted to go back to Pakhi. Lovely watched Bhola. Kulfi offered Nimrat’s handkerchief to Bhola but he failed to recall anything. Bhola asked Kulfi not to play with his feelings.

Lovely shared her pain with Nandini. Nandini said she will help her in resolving the problem. Bhola ran away from Kulfi. Kulfi set the fire alarm and took the help of the guards to stop Bhola from running away. Chandan’s goon informed him about Bhola.

Chandan asked them to kill Bhola. Kulfi came to Sikander and started singing. He received glimpses of his past life. Meanwhile, Nandini got shocked to see Sikander’s picture. Sikander addressed Kulfi by her name. He regained his memory. Suddenly, some kids started playing a very loud noise. Sikander had an attack.