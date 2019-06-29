Kulfi Kumar Bajewala: Chandan threatens to kill Kulfi

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Kulfi informing that Chandan was in the room. Chandan thought to himself he didn’t need to be afraid as he was Sikandar. He is asked for money by the gangsters. Lovely interrupted them and threatened Chandan to give the money. She gave them the money and they left. On call, Sikandar consoled Kulfi that this was the way to reach Amyra. Chandan entered the room and threatened Kulfi of their plan being revealed to him.
Chandan, on the other hand, got mad at her for telling the gangsters where he was. He threatened to kill Kulfi and Amyra. Sikandar promised Kulfi he would take revenge on Chandan. Later, police came to arrest Sikandar. Chandan signalled Kulfi to not tell anything. Kulfi said he was not at home. Police shocks everyone by saying Sikandar has stole money from ATM. Chandan came out that he had not done anything but got caught up in the situation. He forced Lovely to tell police that he was at home an hour ago. Chandan was confused about the events happening.
Kulfi and Sikander went to find Amyra instead. Chandan demanded to call his lawyer and talked to Amyra as Sikander. He told her he couldn’t come to take her as he didn’t have enough money. He also told her that he could have saved Kulfi if she was in her place. Amyra was devastated upon hearing this.
