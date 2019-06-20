Kulfi Kumar Bajewala: Kulfi and Bhola in the music academy

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Rajan disguising himself as Guruji’s driver and coming to Bhola’s house. He said that he was escorting Bhola to the music academy. Lovely pretended to shout at Kulfi for not going to the music camp. She told Kulfi that she had lost charm in her voice. Pakiya informed Chandan that Sikandar had escaped from him. Bhola got ready for the music academy.

Pakhi was upset with Bhola’s leaving, but Nandini consoled her. Chandan was ready to send Kulfi to the academy. He dropped Kulfi at the academy and she hoped that he wouldn’t stumble upon Bhola. Chandan ordered Pakiya to keep an eye on Bhola and Kulfi so he disguised as Kulfi’s caretaker. Kulfi was scared to see Bhola at the academy. Kulfi ran so Pakiya couldn’t spot Bhola but Bhola ran after her. A CBI officer came to meet Chandan and inquired about the accident.

He demanded his fingerprints and Chandan got scared. Lovely came up to the officer and asked him to leave, later she told Chandan that she was happy that he replaced Sikandar. The Dean of the academy kicked Pakiya out of the academy. Kulfi lashed out at the kids when she saw them making fun of Bhola. Bhola told Kulfi that he will run away from there but Kulfi assured him that she will help him bring back his memories in ten days.