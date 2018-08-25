Kulfi Kumar Bajewala: Minty finds out the murderer of Nimrat, Kumkum Bhagya: Mysterious kidnapping, and other Spoiler updates

MUMBAI: Here are some of the spoiler updates. Take a look-

Kullfi Kumar Bajewala: Minty finds out the murderer of Nimrat

Minty breaks her ties with Tevar. She finds out that Lovely is the murderer of Nimrat. She also gets to know how Lovely killed Nimrat by using her car.

Kumkum Bhagya: Mysterious kidnapping!

Kiara gets kidnapped as she has witnessed John’ murder. Due to fear, Aliya, Tanu and Nikhil kidnap her which shock Abhi, King and Pragya.

Ishq Mein Marjawan: Arohi gets kidnapped

During the engagement, Arohi gets kidnapped and held captive by a mystery person who gives her a target to kill.

Ishq Subhan Allah: Kabir raises voice against Imam for Zara

Zara is blamed for Nilofar’s death. Imam tells Kabir to leave a murderer's hand; Kabir gets angry and takes a stand for Zara. Imam and Shahbaz want Zara out of Kabir’s life so that they can manipulate Kabir.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Naksh and Kirti try to reunite Kartik and Naira

Naksh and Kirti plan to reunite Kartik and Naira. On the eve of Rakshabandhan, they ask Kartik and Naira to reunite.