Kulfi Kumar Bajewala to replace Ikyawann?

Mumbai: TellyChakkar had exclusively reported about Garima Productions’ upcoming show, Har Shaakh Pe Ullu Baitha Hai taking away the 8 pm timeslot of Rishton Ka Chakravyuh (Rolling Pictures) on Star Plus.

Now, we have heard that another daily is under scanner!

Panorama Entertainment’s Ikyawann, starring Prachi Tehlan and Namish Taneja as protagonists has been speculated to go off-air from quite sometime now.

According to our sources, Gul Khan (4 Lions) and Nilanjana Purkayasstha’s (Invictus T Mediaworks) upcoming show, Kulfi Kumar Bajewala will in most probability replace Ikyawann.

Our source informs us that the project will launch on 26 February or in the beginning of March and will be positioned on the primetime slot at 8.30 pm.

Kulfi Kumar Bajewala will feature Mohit Malik opposite Anjali Anand.

To get more clarity on the news we tried contacting Gul Khan but she remained unavailable for a comment. Also, Mohit Malik and Namish Taneja were unaware about the entire development.

