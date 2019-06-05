Kulfi Kumar Bajewala: Rocket in danger

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Kullfi singing her song. Bhola tries to go near her but backs out when she starts singing. Bhola is mesmerized. Bhola soon joins Kulfi in the singing. Kulfi thought it’s Sikandar who started singing with her. She attempts to find the person but fails. Rocket finds the drug peddler, Pakiya, he informs that he sold the drugs to Sikandar. This shocks Rocket. Pakiya tells his friend that it was Chandan who purchased the drug and not Sikandar. Chandan is the impostor of Sikandar confirmed by Pakiya.

Rocket eavesdrops on their conversation but foolishly makes noise which in turn alerts Pakiya. He chases Rocket. Bhola is kicked out of the place by the manager. Bhola asks for some food in return of some work but the manager scolds him.



Kulfi gets hopeful when she learns that the voice was real and soon she will find Sikandar. The drug peddlers follow Rocket and he struggles to get them off his back. Kulfi makes a call at remand home. Zinda inform s her that Rocket is missing. Kulfi worries for Rocket. Meanwhile, Rocket gets kidnapped.



Lovely rummages through Sikandar’s bag and finds some medicines, which make her suspicious. To throw Bhola out the house, Nandini’s mother wants to do something. Rocket tries reaching the phone at Sikandar’s house.