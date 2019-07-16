Kulfi Kumar Bajewala: Sikandar begs Mohindar to let him meet Kulfi

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Sikandar wishing to meet Kulfi. Mohinder asked Sikandar to know his duties as a father other than just claiming to be one. He called Sikandar a coward to just pressurize Kulfi and act helpless all the time. He asked Sikandar not to come between Kulfi’s ways to success. He wanted to make Kulfi’s career in music. He asked Sikandar not to let Kulfi go away from music. He wanted to let Kulfi work hard. He told Kulfi that he had sworn to make her a big superstar. He asked Kulfi to have faith in him. Sikandar tried hard to stop Mohindar and Kulfi. Mohindar didn’t listen to him. Mohindar and Gunjan asked Kulfi if she trusted them. They asked Kulfi to accept them as parents once. Kulfi felt compelled. She asked Mohindar to forgive her; she wasn’t able to call them parents.

Gunjan was sure that Kulfi would trust their love. Mohendar asked Kulfi to stay with them; they would shape her life, which Sikandar could never do. Gunjan took Kulfi away from Sikandar. Sikandar told Mohindar that their relation could never change. He told that Kulfi’s relation with him wouldn’t change. Sikandar begged Mohindar to let him meet Kulfi. Mohindar wanted to teach singing to Kulfi by hiring a new teacher for her. He called Vikram Ahuja home. He told Sikandar that Vikram would be mentoring Kulfi. Sikandar got surprised seeing him.

Kulfi learned that Sikandar wouldn’t be her Guru now. She told Vikram that Sikandar was her father and Guru. Vikram asked is Sikandar was really her father. Mohindar told Vikram that Kulfi was his daughter. He asked Kulfi to take Vikram’s blessings and learn music from him. Sikandar was shattered with this sight. Vikram got happy seeing Sikandar in tears. Kulfi took Vikram’s blessings. She regarded Sikandar her first music teacher. Vikram asked Kulfi how serious was she about singing. Kulfi told him that she could sing any time on anything.

He asked her to sing for making a career, not to please others. He asked her to grab the opportunities to make her career. He wanted to change her looks as well. She got upset after talking to him. Sikandar was sad that he wasn’t able to meet his daughter. Mohindar and Gunjan showered love on Kulfi. Sikandar stayed with Amyra. He went to meet Kulfi once. They got emotional on their meet. Vikram asked Sikandar to prove that he was Kulfi’s father if he wanted to train Kulfi. Sikandar told Mohindar about Vikram’s revengeful motives. Mohendar disagreed with Sikandar and called him a jealous father. Sikandar was stunned by Mohindar’s cruel remarks.