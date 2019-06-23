News

Kullfi in for a BIG SHOCK in Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
23 Jun 2019 08:36 AM

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala is high on drama. The impostor Chandan is living with Kullfi and her family and is threatening her to not tell anyone the truth. Meanwhile, Kullfi is on a mission to help Sikandar regains his memory.

In the previous episode, Sikandar regains his memory thanks to Kullfi’s efforts.

But the twist is that Sikandar remembers his past and his identity of being Sikander only for a minute. He then forgets everything and believes himself to be Bhola again.

This comes as a big shock for Kullfi.

Moreover, Chandan and his goons are keen to kill Sikandar and end his chapter forever.

Well, it will be interesting to see if Kullfi succeeds in helping Sikandar regain his memory and in exposing Chandan's dirty game.  

Tags > Kulfi Kumar Bajewala, Sikandar, Amyra, Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala Upcoming Episode, Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala Spoiler alert, Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala Written Upodates, Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala, Star Plus, Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala Storyline, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Karan Johar
Karan Johar
Rajshree Thakur
Rajshree Thakur
Itishree Singh
Itishree Singh
Anshul Singh
Anshul Singh
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Gaurav Chopra
Shalini Sharma
Shalini Sharma
Shaminn
Shaminn
Naura
Naura

past seven days