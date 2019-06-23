Kullfi in for a BIG SHOCK in Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala is high on drama. The impostor Chandan is living with Kullfi and her family and is threatening her to not tell anyone the truth. Meanwhile, Kullfi is on a mission to help Sikandar regains his memory.



In the previous episode, Sikandar regains his memory thanks to Kullfi’s efforts.



But the twist is that Sikandar remembers his past and his identity of being Sikander only for a minute. He then forgets everything and believes himself to be Bhola again.



This comes as a big shock for Kullfi.



Moreover, Chandan and his goons are keen to kill Sikandar and end his chapter forever.



Well, it will be interesting to see if Kullfi succeeds in helping Sikandar regain his memory and in exposing Chandan's dirty game.