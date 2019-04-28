News

Kullfi to expose Amma and her crimes in Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
28 Apr 2019 09:00 AM
MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala is high on drama. Kulfi and Amyra are participating in the same singing competition, whereas Sikandar is in a dilemma about whom to support. Meanwhile, Kullfi has lost her voice, and both Kullfi and Sikandar are tensed about this.

It was earlier seen that Amma takes advantage of kids and flaunts her goodness only for charity.

Amma marks her return to take away the rest of the kids. However, Kullfi does not let her friends go and decides to go along with them.

In the upcoming episode, Sikandar and Lovely stop Kullfi, and she unfolds Amma’s reality to everyone.

Both Sikandar and Lovely are shocked to hear about Amma’s tormenting stories.

It will be interesting to see what action Sikandar and Lovely take against Amma.
past seven days