Kullfi Kumar Bajewala: Kulfi joins karate classes

11 Jun 2019
MUMBAI: The episode begins Kulfi feeling bad due to Sikander’s behavior. She says to Rocket that she cannot bear to see Sikander calling himself someone else’s father. Kulfi says that she will reveal everything to Lovely and the others so that they can take Sikander away from Pakhi.
 
They go home. Lovely shows the medicines to Nandini. Nandini identifies them as drugs and says that Sikandar has become a drug addict. She tells Lovely to gather more information. Kulfi calls out Lovely and Mohinder and tells them she has to say something about her father.
 
She stops herself when she sees Chandan there. Chandan makes a show of expressing affection for Kulfi. Chandan says sorry to Kulfi and requests all the family members to stay happy with him. Lovely is shocked.
 
Bhola sings Nandini and Pakhi to sleep. Lovely spots a hospital visitor card in a dustbin. She decides to take help from Nandini. Meanwhile, Kulfi hears Chandan speaking.
 
Chandan is planning to kill Sikandar and Kulfi is shocked hearing this. She promises that she will protect her father. In the morning, Amyra joins karate class and thanks Sikander for helping her. Kulfi reveals that she too would want to join karate class. 
