Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala: Bhola notices Kullfi at the party and decides to tease her

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Kulfi telling Rocket that Chandan is not her father. He tells her that he believes her too. Rocket asks Kulfi to listen to everything Chandan asks her to do. He asks her to have faith in him while he will figure something out. Bhola is looking at pastries at a bakery when the store manager packs stuff for him. Bhola thinks he can take things for free but the manager tells him that he needs to pay for it. The store manager then tells him that he will have to follow him for work. Rocket is sitting in a storeroom when Zinda confronts him about withdrawing all of his Little Superstars money.



Rocket says that he cannot explain anything but can only expect to be trusted. Bhola is asked to be a waiter when he spots Kulfi. Nandini is on her way home when the landlord pins her to the tree and tries to misbehave with her. However, just then, Loveleen arrives and saves her. She slaps the landlord and gives him a lecture. Eventually, the landlord starts apologising as she hits him too much. Loveleen then drags the landlord to the police station.



Kulfi is asked to sing at a birthday party. Bhola is asked to serve at the same party and he spots Kulfi again. He is very excited and wants to get hold of her. Loveleen drops Nandini back to her house and tells her to take care. Nandini starts blaming herself for the landlord's behaviour but Loveleen explains to her that she is not to be blamed here. Loveleen asks Nandini if she knows whose wife she is but Nandini states that she doesn't need to know. Loveleen starts thinking about Chandan and is about to speak to her but resists.



Rocket reaches a shady place as he wants to find out who sold Chandan the drugs. One of the guys checks the drug and gives him a lead. Loveeleen speaks to Mahendra about Chandan's behaviour. Mahendra is very upset with the way Chandan behaved with Kulfi when he says that their mother never raised a hand or yelled at them. Loveleen realises that Chandan has lied to her about his upbringing and wonders what he is up to. Bhola wears funky goggles and a hat and tries to tease Kulfi. Kulfi keeps looking around but he just hides behind her.