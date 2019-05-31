Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala: Kullfi misses Sikandar at the political rally

MUMBAI: The episode begins with a man telling Chandan that he can get more gigs for Kulfi by becoming her manager. The manager then asks Chandan to get Kulfi for one event that will pay in cash. Bhola and Pakhi are campaigning for a party and walking down the street. Chandan tells Kulfi that she will be performing in front of a few politicians. Kulfi gets scared and doesn't want anything to do with it. She expresses her concern, which upsets Chandan. He threatens her and drags her to the election campaign area.



Chandan states that he has some important work and leaves Kulfi with the manager. Nandini and Loveleen meet at a coffee place. Bhola and Pakhi have become a part of the campaign to earn money. Kulfi gets a weird feeling that Sikander is close by and he starts getting hiccups. Loveleen tells Nandini everything about how Sikander has changed tremendously. Nandini remembers Bhola's condition and tells her that a change in personality is possible. Sikander wears a topi from the chair and is mistaken to be the youth party's leader, who is incidentally called Bhola.



Bhola is asked to give a speech and answer questions. He goes up to the stage and is asked a few questions. The crowd asks him hard-hitting questions but receive really stupid answers from him. Kulfi recognises his voice and tries to see if it is Sikander on the stage. Bhola's innocent comments are twisted and used in favour of the political party. Kulfi tries to see if it is Sikander on stage. Bhola reveals that if he cheers more for the party, he will receive money from the party head. The politicians create chaos and everybody starts to run away. Bhola goes to Pakhi and the two of them run away. Kulfi stands in the middle of the chaos and is unable to find Sikander.



They receive their money for being honest and are about to leave. But Pakhii falls down and starts bleeding. Bhola doesn't know what to do in this situation and starts asking for help. Nandini starts yelling at Bhola for taking Pakhi for a political rally. Pakhi vouches for Bhola and Nandini apologises to him for the same. Nani is upset with Nandini for her way of handling Bhola.

