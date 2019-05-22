Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala: Sikandar punishes Kullfi

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Pakhi getting spooked after watching her house owner. She says to Bhola that she wants to insult Nandini. In order to shoo away the house owner, Bhola pulls a prank on him, which scares him, and he runs away.

Kulfi is missing Bhola. She is wondering to herself and trying to understand if there is anything that connects Sikander and Bhola. That is when she happens to see some kids with the names Sikander and Bhola. Kulfi takes this as a sign and is elated.

The house owner complains to Nandini and tells him all about how Bhola and Pakhi pranked him and scared him away. Nandini tells him sorry on their behalf. He eyes Nandini, and upon seeing so, Sikander gets furious and tries to hit him. But Pakhi intervenes and stops him. Nandini confronts Bhola about it. Bhola tells her that he was eyeing her creepily, which he did not like at all.

Later, Sikander gifts a new iPad to Amyra. When Amyra tells Lovely that she loves this Sikander better because he looks after only her and not Kulfi, she is instantly suspicious of it.

When Kulfi returns home, Sikander’s look-alike confronts her on getting back so late. He punishes her and tells her to start singing non-stop. The continuous singing leads to a sore throat for Kulfi which has her in pain but Sikander doesn’t allow her to stop.