Kullfi’s life in danger in Star Plus’ Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala

: The ongoing track of Kullfi is filled with emotions, as Sikandar is very confused and stuck between Kullfi, Amyra, and LovelyLovely has given an ultimatum to Sikandar that within 30 days, he has to make a choice between Kullfi and Amyra. Meanwhile, Gunjan and Tony are planning their strategies to separate Lovely and Sikandar.

In the upcoming episode, Sikandar is seen taking the family for an outing. Suddenly, the car stops on the tracks and a train approaches them in full speed.Sikandar tries to save everyone, and Amyra and Lovely come out of the car, but Kullfi is stuck inside, as she cannot remove the seat belt around her.In the promo video, you can see Sikandar running along with Lovely and Amyra, and Kullfi is inside the car. He is confused about whom to save.It will be interesting to see the outcome of this incident.