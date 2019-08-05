Kulwant intensifies torture against Meher in Choti Sardarni

MUMBAI: Viewers of daily TV soap opera Choti Sardarni are seeing a heartbreaking time in Meher's life.



Meher is fighting against her own family to save her unborn child.



Kulwant wants Meher to marry Sarabjit, but Meher is finding it hard to accept this relationship.



In addition, during the mehendi ceremony, Meher refuses to get heena applied on her hands.



A furious Kulwant breaks the mud pot before her. She performs Manav's last rites by applying the same mud on Meher's face.



It will be interesting to see how Meher protects herself and her unborn child.