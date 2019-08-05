News

Kulwant intensifies torture against Meher in Choti Sardarni

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
05 Aug 2019 07:32 PM

MUMBAI: Viewers of daily TV soap opera Choti Sardarni are seeing a heartbreaking time in Meher's life.

Meher is fighting against her own family to save her unborn child.  

Kulwant wants Meher to marry Sarabjit, but Meher is finding it hard to accept this relationship.

In addition, during the mehendi ceremony, Meher refuses to get heena applied on her hands.

A furious Kulwant breaks the mud pot before her. She performs Manav's last rites by applying the same mud on Meher's face.

It will be interesting to see how Meher protects herself and her unborn child.

Tags > Choti Sardarni, Meher, Manav, Colors tv, Kulwant, Sarabjit, unborn child, relationship, upcoming episode, TellyChakkar, Spoiler Alert,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Pooja Pihal
Pooja Pihal
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Poonam Pandey
Poonam Pandey
Shaminn
Shaminn
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio
Amit Sadh
Amit Sadh
Kinshuk Mahajan
Kinshuk Mahajan
Sonali Raut
Sonali Raut
Roopal Tyagi
Roopal Tyagi

past seven days