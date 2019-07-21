News

Kumkum Bhagya: Abhi accepts Prachi as daughter promises to punish culprit Rhea

21 Jul 2019 11:18 AM

MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya to see a major twist

Earlier seen how Praxhi gets arrested on drug peddling charges. But it is Rhea's conspiracy.

Abhi now makes a promise to Prachi in jail where he calls Prachi his daughter and promises to prove her innocent.

Abhi to face a big shocker.

Abhi will promise Prachi that he will punish the real culprit proving her innocent. But what will happen when Abhi will find about his daughter Rhea being the real culprit?.

Will Abhi be able to punish Rhea learning the truth?

