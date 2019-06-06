Kumkum Bhagya: Abhi Catches Thief In Pragya’s Home

MUMBAI: The Episode starts with Pragya coming near the door and closing the door without seeing Abhi. Electricity goes. Abhi thinks she has closed the door and knocks on the door. Allah wariyan plays…..Pragya goes to kitchen to get lamp. Abhi thinks if this is right to meet when there is no light. Pragya opens the door, but don’t see anyone. Abhi is in the car and thinks to go and tell her that he will come later. He comes to the door again and tells that he is Mr. Mehra. Pragya recalls Vikram’s voice and thinks this man’s voice is heavy, he is not Mr. Mehra. Ranbir asks Aryan to tell what he shall wear? Aryan asks him to propose Rhea and not to trouble him. They see Rhea going somewhere. She returns to get the camera. Ranbir asks Rajesh to give him all info and gives money. He tells that Rhea went to see the place. Ranbir asks Aryan to bring guitar. Prachi asks Rajesh about the best site seeing place.

Abhi thinks it is a wonder that nobody is opening the door. He thinks if someone is in trouble and thinks to break the door. Pragya talks to him in male voice that he is Anuradha’s husband Shyam and asks him to go. Abhi thinks Prachi said that she has no father. Prachi comes to the place and sees the fireflies and smile. She sits under the tree. Ranbir thinks Rhea is a nature lover and is sitting there. He sits there and sings song..oh haare ya main dil…Prachi hears him and thinks he is singing well. She gets mesmerized seeing the song and comes infront of him. Ranbir bends down on his knees and says I love you. Prachi sees him and asks how dare you to propose me twice. Ranbir is upset and asks why will I propose you, and says last line of song was I love you. Prachi says you might be playing song on mobile and can’t sing so well. She says only a deaf person can praise you. Ranbir asks why are you enjoying my song. Prachi says she liked the song which he played and says you might have thought that the girl is sitting and he will impress her. He asks if she is a girl? She says she will not like him. Ranbir says nobody will like her and goes.

Abhi calls Meera and tells that a man is inside Prachi’s house and tells that he is sensing her mum is in danger and that’s why he will break the door. He asks her to call the cops. Ranbir tells Aryan that his plan ruined because of Prachi. He says he was about to propose Rhea, but Prachi came infront of him. He says she said that I am playing the song on mobile and asks what she thinks of herself. Aryan says may be she thinks of herself as singing show judge. Ranbir asks him to keep her away from him. Aryan says else you will pull out her hairs. Ranbir says she is the hurdle between Rhea and me and don’t let me propose Rhea. Aryan asks him to calm down and says you will get many chances, if you get angry then how you will look romantic. Ranbir says I will look romantic and attractive. Shahana comes there and asks them to come to play game with everyone near the bonfire. She asks Aryan not to come and teases her. Aryan says she is the worst. Ranbir says Prachi.

Abhi comes inside Pragya’s house. Pragya covers him with blanket and beats him. She thinks to call the neighbors and goes. Abhi takes off the blanket from his face and sees the thief standing. He beats the thief. The thief pretends to be unconscious. Abhi runs behind him. Rhea is shouting. Ranbir asks what happened? Rhea tells that snake is there in the blanket. Ranbir says it is poisonous, I will throw it far. Rhea asks him to take care and says it might bite you. Prachi hears them and says snake will not bite as it is fake.

Rhea turns towards Ranbir. Ranbir says I thought it is real. Rhea thanks him and says it means a lot. Ranbir says you are welcome. He asks her to come to play the game. Rhea says ok. Abhi beats the goon. Police comes there and arrests the thief. Abhi asks who called again. Pragya had called Police form neighbors’ house. Abhi asks Inspector to lock the door as there is nobody inside. He asks Inspector to keep the thief in jail and goes to sit in his car. Pragya is coming and is about to see him.