Kumkum Bhagya: Abhi meets Disha at Pragya’s house

MUMBAI: The episode starts with Abhi thinking if Pragya had come to the party then she must have come with Disha. He comes to Disha’s office and asks where she is. An employee gives her the address of Prachi’s house. Abhi says I know. Disha says you don’t want to tell me. Prachi and Sarita behen come there. Prachi asks Pragya to have medicine. Sarita says daughter becomes mother if mother is unwell. Disha says Prachi is like you. Pragya looks on. Sarita behen says she is her carbon copy. Disha asks why you are hiding about Prachi that she is Abhi and your daughter. Pragya tells that their family is small and they are happily living. She says if Prachi comes to know about Abhi then she might go to him and says if Abhi comes to know about Prachi then he will try to take her from her. She says she don’t want neither of them to know about the truth. Shahana comes there. Disha lies that Pragya doesn’t want to give interview about saving CM. Shahana says Maasi is great. Pragya says if I lose Prachi then I will lose my life and don’t want anyone to see her. She says as you know then don’t tell anyone, especially your jiju. She says she doesn’t have strength to fight anymore and says love is powerful, but made her weak. She says she lost from her love. She requests her not to tell anything to anyone. Disha says you don’t need to tell, I know how it feels leaving our family. She says everything was snatched from me, but I won’t let this happen to you. She feels bad to ask her and says I am also with you in your world.



Pallavi asks Vikram not to let Ranbir do work. Beeji says he went to play cricket and scolds Vikram. They ask Vikram to go and have food outside. Ranbir thanks them and leaves. Vikram feels pain. They get concerned about him. Vikram asks if you are acting now or then?



Abhi comes to Prachi’s house and thinks why Disha came to meet Prachi’s mum. Shahana sees him. Abhi asks her to call Disha. Shahana says she is inside. Disha and Pragya are coming out. Pragya hides seeing him. Abhi asks Disha how is she? Disha says she is fine. Abhi asks her to come to his house. Disha says I can’t come, you know the reason. Abhi asks if a sister can’t stay with her brother. Disha asks him not to force her. Abhi says I went to office and got this address. He asks her if she saw Pragya. Disha says she saw her in the party. Abhi thanks God and tells that he wants to apologize to Pragya for the mistake which he did 20 years ago. He tells that he saw Pragya, but she didn’t talk to him. Pragya gets emotional hearing him. He asks her to tell Pragya that he is repenting; Disha says you have realized your mistake, it is a good thing. She says Pragya di was not wrong, she was influenced by King and went to give money to the kidnapper. She says that matter was small.



Abhi gets angry and says how she can say that the matter was small and tells that he asked her not to give money to kidnapper, but she went against him. He says the matter is not small as he lost Kiara because of Pragya. He says she had kept him away from Kiara for seven years and then took his elder daughter among the twins. He says he wants to meet his daughter. He again starts blaming Pragya for Kiara’s death and tells Disha that the matter was never small. Disha says I agree that the matter was not small, I didn’t mean that. She says you are taking wrong meaning of my words. Abhi says even I cried for Kiara, she was my daughter too. Disha says sorry and asks him to calm down. He says forget about whatever I told, I will not apologize. If she meets me then she will talk the same and asks her to forget the conversation. Pragya hears everything. Abhi comes out and thinks they were not wrong, but the time was wrong. He gets teary eyed. Allah wariyan plays….



Disha says sorry to Pragya. Pragya says he is still upset with me. She says he said right that Kiara died because of me and our twins separated. Disha says you didn’t do any mistake, whatever you did was to save her and asks why she is blaming herself. Disha gets emotional. Pragya asks why Purab married Aaliya, you both loved each other a lot. She says jiju and you used to love each other, but couldn’t stay together. She says jiju couldn’t trust you and I couldn’t trust Purab. She says she will leave now. She comes out. Prachi talks to her and says I never thought you are my Maasi. Disha kisses on her forehead and smiles.