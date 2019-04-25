Kumkum Bhagya: Abhi wants Rhea to apologise to Pragya and Prachi

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Rhea telling Aaliya, Meera, and Dasi that Prachi's mother rescued her. Rhea then states everything about how Pragya rescued her, and despite getting herself in trouble, she continued to support Rhea. Rhea calls Pragya amazing and adds that she did such a valiant thing.



Meera is also impressed by her and Rhea says that Pragya should have been her mother and not Prachi's. Abhi has arrived at the home and asks for Rhea as he is super upset.



Aaliya apologises to Meera for all the bad things she said to her. Rhea meets Abhi and immediately hugs him. But Abhi is upset with her and reprimands her. He asks her why she did something like this and gives her a goood hearing. Everybody tries to calm him down by saying how it is a small miistake.



However, Abhi stands his ground and says that he should've yelled at her. Abhi scolds Aaliya also for supporting Rhea's bad behaviour by pampering her so much. Abhi announces that he will go to Prachi's house tomorrow with Rhea. He states that Rhea should apologise for her mistake.



Rhea refuses his demands and states that she won't apologise to Prachi because she never committed any crime. However, Abhi tells her that she will have to do this. Aaliya asks Vikram to give Abhi enough work that will keep him occupied the whole day. Abhi reaches his room but can't stop mulling over how Rhea has become a bad person because of his wrong parenting.



He starts regretting getting separated from Pragya. He is curious to see how his other daughter has grown up under Pragya's guidance. Pragya is also thinking about Rhea. She also reminisces about Kiara and wonders if Rhea has turned out like Kiara.



Prachi enters Pragya's room wondering if she is okay when Pragya calls her like her father. Pragya talks to Prachi about Abhi and says how the situation was bad but he wasn't a bad guy.



Prachi is happy to hear Pragya say how her father is a good guy. In the morning, Abhi wakes Rhea up and once again apologises for the previous day. Abhi reminds her that they have to go to Prachi's house to apologise. Rhea is okay with Pragya, but she still hates Prachi.