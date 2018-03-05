Kumkum Bhagya actress Vivana Singh gets INJURED

Ouch!

The pretty looking Vivana Singh, who is currently playing a negative role in Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya (Balaji Telefilms), recently injured her foot badly.

While shooting for an action sequence, a painting fell on her foot and she suffered severe pain. Vivana was quickly rushed to hospital where doctor diagnosed her with tissue tear.

Vivana confirmed, “I am better now. A big thanks to the Balaji team for co-operating with me. They allowed me to rest for a few days at home and understanding the gravity of the situation, they have asked me to report to the sets a little late. They were using my body double for few scenes as I was not able to stand properly. I used to take the help of a walker to stand. The pain was unbearable initially but now my foot is much better.”

Get well soon, Vivana!