Kumkum Bhagya: Prachi falls in love

MUMBAI: The episode sees how all the past emotions surface over Disha and Purab’s face when they meet each other at the function. Later, Aryan and Shahana strike a conversation while Ranbir approaches Prachi. Elsewhere, while Abhi was getting impatient to meet Sarita Ben, Sarita Ben tells Pragya to video call Mr. Mehra. Pragya tried calling Mr. Mehra but he does not pick the call, leaving Sarita Ben feel disappointed. Pragya promises her to call Mr. Mehra later and tells her to rest.

Meanwhile, Disha and Purab lock eyes, but Aalia intervenes and asks Disha to wish them on their special day. A teary eyed Disha wishes the couple on their anniversary and wanted to leave from the venue immediately. She comes to the CM to ask her for the permission, however she comes to know that the CM had given her secretary an off, as her father wasn’t keeping well. Stuck with the responsibility of the CM, Disha planned to call Ritik and seek help.

Rhea reminds Ranbir of the condition on which she would agree to be his girlfriend. She tells him that only when he becomes successful in making Prachi fall in love with him and then break her heart, would she agree to declare her relationship with him and that if he actually loved her, he would fulfil her condition. Ranbir helplessly follows Prachi and tries to figure out a way by which he could woo her. Prachi ignored Ranbir and enjoyed the party by taking care of the elders. Ranbir finds her adorable but wondered what happens to her when she interacts with him.