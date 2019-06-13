Kumkum Bhagya: Pragya makes Rhea realize her mistake

MUMBAI: The Episode starts with Rhea telling Pragya that Dad shouting and scolding her because of Prachi, he slapped her also. She says I will not forgive her. Pragya slaps her and says don’t think that I slapped you for Prachi, no, I slapped you for yourself. She says I know Prachi is truthfulness and says truth will come out eventually. She says you are a kid and stupid and says if you have fallen down and get hurt then what Meera and your dad have felt. She says Prachi’s life will be ruined and asks her to mend her ways else she will change her for better. She says you are like Prachi to me. Rhea hugs her and cries. Pragya asks what is this way to cry like kid. Rhea says she is a kid and asks her to make her quiet and forgive her. Pragya smiles.

Principal talks to the teachers about Rhea. They tell that they shall forgive Rhea as Abhi apologized to them and he is the trustee of the college. Principal says we will complete the trip and go. Abhi comes to Prachi and says sorry. Prachi asks her not to say sorry. Abhi says his mind stop working when he heard about Rhea and says your mum is best and have given good values to you, I wish Rhea would have learnt something from her. He says she has won and I have failed as a father. Prachi says you are a good father and says you are world’s best father, whatever you have taught her is good and you will feel proud of Rhea one day. She says nobody loves their children like you love her and asks him to stop blaming himself. She wipes his tears. Abhi hugs her. Prachi hugs him. Tu dhadkan main dil plays…Abhi excuses himself. Pragya forgives her and asks her to stop crying. She says you don’t need a mother to do right or wrong and says daughters are mother’s reflection and asks her to think what her mother will feel. Rhea says she don’t know about her mum and tells that if she had met her before then would have rectified her mistake. She asks her to slap her, but hug her also. She hugs Pragya and cries. Meera is on the way and is worried about Rhea. She is about to hit a lady, gets down and says sorry. The lady scolds her and asks her to take her to hospital. Mitali calls her, but Meera don’t see the call. Meera sits in car and leaves. Mitali thinks how to inform Meera that Rhea is found. Pallavi asks her to text her. Rhea tells Pragya that she has troubled her as well and says you might be thinking that I am very bad and mannerless. Pragya asks her to promise and think only good about herself. Rhea says why you are so good and says I really like you. Pragya says I like you a lot. Rhea says I have to go. Pragya asks her to take care.

In the car, Rhea tells Vikram that Dad must be very upset with her which I don’t like. Vikram says Abhi is a big angry and not much. He asks her to sit in the front seat before Abhi comes. Abhi comes and sits in the car. He sees Rhea and asks her to go to back seat. Vikram says she will sit there. Abhi says when I am driving the car, I need silence. Rhea says Dad. Abhi drives the car. Pragya is still at the camp and thinks of Rhea. Prachi asks her what happened? Pragya says Rhea apologized to her. Prachi says apologized and asks why did you forgive her. She says Mr. Mehra and I was worried for her. He says when he was scolding me, he was broken inside. Pragya says she is a kid. Prachi says he is not a kid, she is like this only. Pragya says you are not like her and tells that Mr. Mehra is her super hero, if he had not come then Police would have arrested her. Pragya says I wouldn’t have let Police arrest you.

Shahaha comes there and tells Pragya and Prachi that principal called everyone. Principal asks everyone to pack their bags and sit in bus, and says they are leaving now due to the storm. The students go to pack their bags. Principal asks Pragya to come with them. The Police stops Abhi’s car and tells that the way is closed due to the bridge fall and landslide and says the way will be open tomorrow. He asks them to stay in the farmhouse nearby. Vikram asks Abhi to take them to farmhouse. Abhi comes to the farmhouse and goes straight inside. Rhea calls Dad. Vikram asks her to call him dad until Abhi calm down. Abhi takes the keys from the receptionist. She takes selfie with him. Rhea says Dad is having fans here. Vikram says he has much fan following when you was not born and tells that he couldn’t reach him then. He tells that Abhi was happy and smiling then, but now he shouts a lot. Rhea laughs. Principal takes all students, teachers and pragya to the farmhouse. He says we will stay here tonight, this is the safe place. They get inside the farmhouse. Pragya talks to the receptionist and tells that they want room due to the bridge fall. Receptionist says that he also told me. Pragya asks who? Receptionist says a big celebrity and shows Abhi’s pic, but pragya turns just then and don’t see him. They take the rooms. Rhea sees Prachi and gets upset. Vikram asks Abhi to forgive Rhea. Abhi says who plans these things. Vikram says I did, and then jokes. Pragya, Prachi and Shahana check in the room which is beside Abhi’s room. She calls Sarita behen, but there is no signal. Pragya asks why Rhea is not here. Shahana says she went already with her dad. Pragya thinks don’t know how he will tackle her. Prachi asks did you see my watch. Pragya gives her watch and thinks to talk to Mr. Mehra and give him suggestion, she thinks he might feel bad.

Abhi recalls Vikram’s words that they shall forgive the kids sometimes and makes them realize their mistake. A fb is shown, Pragya laughs and tells him that if he talks to her and clears the matter then only she will know that he is upset. Abhi says I thought you will understand. pragya says silent way is wrong and says communication is solution. Abhi thinks he shall tackle Rhea like Pragya had done. He thinks to meet her and talk.