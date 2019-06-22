Kumkum Bhagya: Pragya tries to alert CM, but in vain

MUMBAI: The episode starts with Rohit telling Abhi that he is very clever. Abhi hits his head on his head. Rohit says I am not Pahelwan, but Neta. He asks him to become Neta. Abhi says you did good acting and asks him to join nautanki. He says I know you can’t harm me else someone will come here. They are taking Prachi to the other room. Prachi says sir, they have taken my Maa. Abhi says I will not let anything happen to you or your mum. Ranbir searches for Prachi and searches her. Prachi prays for her mum and Abhi. Ranbir calls her. Prachi thinks she has to leave from here and save Maa. Commando stops Ranbir and says this is restricted area. Ranbir says today he will play Prachi’s band and divert his attention and hides. Commando searches him. He calls Prachi. Prachi hears him and calls his name. Ranbir thinks she wants to fight with him and takes the vase in his hand. Other commando comes to Prachi and keeps hand on her mouth. Ranbir comes there and sees commando keeping her captive. He gets shocked and is about to hit commando with the vase, other commando comes there and hits him on his head. Prachi is shocked to see him unconscious. Commando asks other to tie him.

Rohit tells Pragya that she shall aim from here when CM is giving speech. She asks her to take out her gun and shoot and says this is your last chance. He says we will act as shooting and act to save CM. Pragya is tensed and looks at the notepad and pen. She goes there and makes the notepad and the pen fall. She sits on the chair and tells Rohit that she is feeling weak and needs lemon water and says there is no food here. Rohit says you are throwing tantrums; you have to just shoot her. He calls waiter. Pragya says I have to hide the gun, and throws the gun under the table. Rohit asks what did you do? Pragya says she will take it out and goes under the table. She writes the message to CM. Rohit calls the lady and asks her to keep an eye on Pragya till he brings CM’s speech file. The lady looks down under the table. Pragya gets outside.

Rohit looks at the speech file and says I will tell people that Vasudha didn’t die, but is alive in our memories and made me CM of Delhi, taught me politics. Sudhir comes there with commandos and tells Rohit that Vikram’s son comes to know about their plan. Rohit asks him to kill all the captive family. Waiter brings food for Pragya. Pragya says don’t know when CM will give speech and says you must be tired of working all day. Waiter says CM is good and got my sister married, I can give my life for her. Pragya thinks this waiter seems to be good and keeps the message paper. Moha takes Pragya with her. The party worker asks Moha to make them meet CM. Moha says after sometime. Pragya thinks she has to keep the letter herself in the file and takes back the paper. Rohit gives the file to CM and says this is her heart sound which she wants to convey. He requests her to let him say a few words before she gives her speech. He praises her and gives the credit to her for her work in Delhi. He requests them to welcome Vasudha with claps. Pragya thinks he is acting and is a liar so that nobody doubts when anything happens to CM. CM says I want to ask you something before reading the speech. She says what is CM and says it is people’s love and party’s thinking. She says everyone shall be appreciated who helped me in making the party. She asks them to come. Moha asks Pragya to come with her. File falls down from CM’s hand. Pragya picks the papers and keeps the letter in the file. Rohit asks her to do the work.

Prachi asks Ranbir to open his eyes. He is also tied on to the other chair. He gains consciousness and asks her to open his hands. He asks why I am tied. Prachi says the goons have tied us both and asks how to free your hands. Ranbir says I am trapped because of you. Prachi says you came here with flower vase to save me. He says I came to hit you and blames her for compromising with the lights to get him insulted in front of Abhi. She says she didn’t do. He shouts. Prachi asks him to calm down and says you don’t have any idea and tells that CM is about to get killed. Ranbir is shocked. Prachi says CM’s own people, secretary and commandos want to kill her. She says they have blackmailed my mum to kill her else they will kill me. They have targeted my mum. She says they have kept Mr Mehra captive in some room so that he don’t spoil their plan. She says you have no idea that we are badly trapped. She says if CM gets kidnapped then we will be caught. Ranbir says we will be killed and not caught. He says they will kill us, just as your mum killed CM. Prachi says they will not do this. Ranbir says they will not leave us as we know them and will complain in police. They have chosen your mum for assassination as they want to be saved. Prachi says what to do now. Ranbir says they must be in the hall where CM is about to give speech and tells that they shall free each other and open the ropes somehow.

Abhi tries to break the chair on which he is tied, but couldn’t free himself. He sees the glass piece kept nearby. Pragya is standing in front of CM. Abhi manages to take the glass piece. Moha is standing behind Pragya. CM’s papers fall down again. Rohit picks it up. Pragya gets tensed.